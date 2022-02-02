Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $785,000 Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,636,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after buying an additional 64,301 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,587,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,920,000 after buying an additional 38,478 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $483.46 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $375.06 and a 1-year high of $559.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.99.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

