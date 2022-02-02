Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 36,093 Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,093 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

In other news, Director David Swanson bought 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OPP opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $16.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.1478 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

