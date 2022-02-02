Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,657,000 after acquiring an additional 239,906 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 120,678 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 497,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,442,000 after buying an additional 27,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $62.72 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average of $75.50.

