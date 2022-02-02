Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,084,000 after purchasing an additional 886,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after acquiring an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,551,000 after acquiring an additional 870,948 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,128,000 after acquiring an additional 489,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04.

