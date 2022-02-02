Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.15

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 20153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPYYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

