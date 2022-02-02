Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.15

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 20153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPYYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

About Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

