Cerillion (LON:CER) Shares Down 2.5%

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) shares were down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 761.60 ($10.24) and last traded at GBX 785 ($10.55). Approximately 25,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 45,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 805 ($10.82).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Cerillion from GBX 665 ($8.94) to GBX 950 ($12.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cerillion from GBX 925 ($12.44) to GBX 1,120 ($15.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.77) price target on shares of Cerillion in a report on Tuesday.

Get Cerillion alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £240.21 million and a PE ratio of 37.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 857.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 827.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Cerillion’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

Cerillion Company Profile (LON:CER)

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.