CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Castle Hook Partners LP

Castle Hook Partners LP decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 768,074 shares during the quarter. CF Industries comprises about 2.6% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Castle Hook Partners LP owned about 0.59% of CF Industries worth $70,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,331,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $949,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in CF Industries by 1,153.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

CF Industries stock opened at $73.04 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

