Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Price Down 3.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) were down 3.6% on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $121.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Charles Schwab traded as low as $84.98 and last traded at $85.71. Approximately 141,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,364,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.91.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $161,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,738 shares of company stock valued at $28,392,349. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Amundi acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $435,461,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.