Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Shares Up 8.5%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)’s stock price shot up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.08. 301,349 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 294,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWBHF. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. dropped their target price on shares of Charlotte’s Web from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03.

About Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.