ChartEx (CHART) Trading Down 5.9% This Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $131,791.47 and approximately $278.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

