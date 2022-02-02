Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Short Interest Down 32.3% in January

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the December 31st total of 12,870,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHGG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Chegg by 6.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Chegg by 14.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHGG opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.77. Chegg has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -453.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

