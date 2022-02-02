Cheviot Value Management LLC Buys 6,694 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 238.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $65,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $133.01. 61,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,505,789. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $86.53 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 485,883 shares of company stock worth $59,644,645. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

