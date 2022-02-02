Cheviot Value Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Cheviot Value Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,842,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PID traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.84. 272,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,339. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $19.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

