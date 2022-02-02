Cheviot Value Management LLC Reduces Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cheviot Value Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.58. 63,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,792,456. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.61. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $136.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.