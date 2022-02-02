China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) rose 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 2,048,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 646,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34.

Get China Liberal Education alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLEU. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.