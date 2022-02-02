China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Shares of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) rose 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 2,048,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 646,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLEU. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

