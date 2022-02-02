Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 773.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,974.21.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,512.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,611.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,760.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

