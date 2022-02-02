Chubb (NYSE:CB) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $207.62 and last traded at $206.08, with a volume of 16463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $199.87.

The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.56. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.19.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $36,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.94 and its 200 day moving average is $185.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

About Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

