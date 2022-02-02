Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on March 1st

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Church & Dwight has raised its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Church & Dwight has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $102.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $104.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

