CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.56.

CIXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

CIXX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.87. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $24.52.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $525.23 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 38.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CI Financial by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 95,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 43,698 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CI Financial by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 994,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 325,432 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CI Financial by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $9,574,000. 43.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

