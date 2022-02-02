CIBC Cuts Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target to C$11.00

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTS. TD Securities set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a C$18.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.88.

CTS opened at C$6.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

