CIBC Upgrades The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) to Buy

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$89.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.52% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:DSG opened at C$91.30 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of C$68.61 and a twelve month high of C$115.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$96.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$98.22. The firm has a market cap of C$7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$104.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Allan Brett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$87.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$878,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,076,150.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

