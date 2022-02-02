Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,485 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Cincinnati Financial worth $23,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,935,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,633,000 after acquiring an additional 317,271 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,903,000 after acquiring an additional 270,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200,443 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,132,000 after acquiring an additional 187,059 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CINF opened at $118.32 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $127.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Several research firms have commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

