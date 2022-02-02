Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Receives GBX 83.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 83.17 ($1.12).

CINE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.55) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of Cineworld Group stock traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 37.59 ($0.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,929,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,367,005. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. Cineworld Group has a one year low of GBX 27.06 ($0.36) and a one year high of GBX 124.85 ($1.68). The stock has a market cap of £516.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

