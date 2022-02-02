Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 19,466.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,932 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,295,000 after purchasing an additional 937,543 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,240,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after purchasing an additional 464,668 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 103.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 756,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,067,000 after purchasing an additional 385,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 805.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 310,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 276,146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $63.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60.

