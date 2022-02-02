Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

Citigroup has raised its dividend payment by 32.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Citigroup has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Citigroup to earn $8.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

NYSE:C opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.64. The stock has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citigroup stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

