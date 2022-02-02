Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,551 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 48.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LECO opened at $129.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

