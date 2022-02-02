Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Kaman worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kaman by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kaman by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Kaman by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Kaman by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaman alerts:

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 366.03 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.80. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $58.86.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.21 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 727.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.