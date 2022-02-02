Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.26

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23.

Citizens Community Bancorp has raised its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Citizens Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.85. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CZWI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $103,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.