Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues Earnings Results

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 127.71% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $102.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $144.47.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citrix Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 94,126 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Citrix Systems worth $82,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.