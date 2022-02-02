Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Morgan Stanley

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $102.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $144.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $610,503,000 after buying an additional 5,349,325 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after buying an additional 4,980,448 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,029,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 75.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $131,726,000 after purchasing an additional 526,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 14,603.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 518,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

