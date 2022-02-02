Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ CIVB opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $25.94.
CIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Civista Bancshares Company Profile
Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.
