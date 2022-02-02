Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 102.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 55.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

