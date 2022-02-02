Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 14,655 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 14,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $351,426.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,514,329.20.

NYSE:YOU opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $38.96.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $784,027,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,401,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,638,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clear Secure by 23.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,795,000 after purchasing an additional 208,953 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

