Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 57 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,673,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $209.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $175.04 and a one year high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.92.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

