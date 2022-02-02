Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Avangrid by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Avangrid by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 80.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

