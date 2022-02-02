Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,129,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,228,000 after buying an additional 347,047 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS stock opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.31 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.75.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

