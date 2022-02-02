Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,318,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after buying an additional 991,782 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $596.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $107.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $549.59 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $700.57.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $758.38.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

