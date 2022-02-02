Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and Searchlight Minerals (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Head to Head Survey

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and Searchlight Minerals (OTCMKTS:SRCH) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Searchlight Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs $5.35 billion 1.77 -$122.00 million $3.87 4.89 Searchlight Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Searchlight Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cleveland-Cliffs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and Searchlight Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs 0 4 8 0 2.67 Searchlight Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus target price of $26.28, indicating a potential upside of 40.60%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Searchlight Minerals.

Risk and Volatility

Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Searchlight Minerals has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Searchlight Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs 12.44% 75.62% 13.97% Searchlight Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Searchlight Minerals on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Searchlight Minerals Company Profile

Searchlight Minerals Corp. is a natural resource company, which engages in the recovery of base and precious metals from reprocessing existing tailings. It holds interest in Clarkdale Slag Project, located in Clarkdale, Arizona, which is a reclamation project to recover precious and base metals from the reprocessing of slag produced from the smelting of copper ore mined at the United Verde Copper Mine in Jerome, Arizona. The company was founded on January 12, 1999 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

