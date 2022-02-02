Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will report $184.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.05 million to $185.80 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $125.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $647.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $647.00 million to $648.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $887.16 million, with estimates ranging from $834.30 million to $920.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NET. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total transaction of $11,089,904.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $421,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 665,355 shares of company stock valued at $101,499,494. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET stock opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.33 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

