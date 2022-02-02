Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Up 9.1%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) shot up 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.94 and last traded at $91.80. 39,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,979,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NET. DZ Bank began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $421,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total value of $11,089,904.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 665,355 shares of company stock worth $101,499,494 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 27.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 100,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

