CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,998 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 2.8% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $101,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ CME traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $233.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,838. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.69 and a 12-month high of $234.04. The company has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total transaction of $132,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.