CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors. The company’s lead drug includes Berubicin, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme and potentially for other CNS malignancies. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ CNSP traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. 763,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.03.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.