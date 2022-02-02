CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Short Interest Up 44.0% in January

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CWBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CohBar in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CohBar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.10.

Get CohBar alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CohBar during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CohBar by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,615. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.41. CohBar has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CohBar will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.