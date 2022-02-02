Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.40. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 44,561 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

