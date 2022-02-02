Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Director Martin Cohen Sells 120,000 Shares

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $9,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 87.37%. The business had revenue of $159.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 36.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 21.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 22.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

