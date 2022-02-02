Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $9,642,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $485,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 36.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 58.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,869 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 713.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,296 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $793,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,266 shares of company stock worth $97,048,410 over the last quarter.

Shares of COIN opened at $197.73 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.20 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.79.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.50.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

