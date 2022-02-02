Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $81.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,728.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

