Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Raised to $86.00 at Citigroup

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

CL opened at $81.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

