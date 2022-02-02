Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.92. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

