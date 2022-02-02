Comparing Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) & The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) and The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Weir Group has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and The Weir Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock 0 1 0 0 2.00 The Weir Group 0 4 10 0 2.71

Dividends

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. The Weir Group pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and The Weir Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock $28.13 billion 0.59 $1.65 billion N/A N/A The Weir Group $2.52 billion 2.48 -$192.09 million N/A N/A

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has higher revenue and earnings than The Weir Group.

Profitability

This table compares Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and The Weir Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock N/A N/A N/A The Weir Group N/A N/A N/A

About Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock

Surgutneftegas PJSC engages in the research and design, exploration, drilling and production units, oil refining, gas processing, and marketing subsidiaries. The firm is involved in activities, which include exploration and production of oil and gas provinces, such as Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora; oil refining; and gas production and transportation. It also focuses on wholesaling, retailing and storage of petroleum products and render a set of supplementary services at the gas stations. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Surgut, Russia.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The Oil and Gas segment includes products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. The ESCO segment distributes ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

