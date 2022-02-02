Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,131.69

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2,131.69 and traded as high as C$2,210.06. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,189.71, with a volume of 38,624 shares.

CSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2,421.43.

The company has a market capitalization of C$46.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2,194.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2,131.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. Analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 65.5999987 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

